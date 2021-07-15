Kritika N.

E-commerce Shop : Daily UI 012

branding ui figma design ux dailyui
This is a design for "On the way", an e-commerce shop offering various ranges of gadgets for outdoor activities. This page presents a Kinto tumbler in rose color. Hope anyone who see this product will click add to cart! ;D

Posted on Jul 15, 2021
