Hey Everyone!
Presenting #3D #digital #interface completely made in Figma
Is Figma only a UI tool? Nah I don’t agree with that. It’s more than just a tool. I Craft this 3d artwork by using gradients, strokes, layer blur, inner shadows, and background blur. I do believe that creativity should never stop.
Trying out new trends is how we grow, learn and experience new things.
Must share your feedback on this.
I hope you enjoy it!
