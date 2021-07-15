Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Bhavna Kashyap

3D Digital Interface

3D Digital Interface design 3dmodelling plants webart designtrend animation neumorphism skeumorphism figma 3dvector 3dart web website webdesign ux dashboad illustration 3d ui
Hey Everyone!

Presenting #3D #digital #interface completely made in Figma

Is Figma only a UI tool? Nah I don’t agree with that. It’s more than just a tool. I Craft this 3d artwork by using gradients, strokes, layer blur, inner shadows, and background blur. I do believe that creativity should never stop.

Trying out new trends is how we grow, learn and experience new things.
Must share your feedback on this.
I hope you enjoy it!

