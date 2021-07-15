Profile page | Daily UI 006

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Hi peeps!! It's been the 6th day of the #dailyuichallenge and here is my rendition of a profile page design. I've also created a light theme UI for this design, so if you are interested, do check it out in my Instagram page. 😃
Also, your feedbacks in the comments section would be really appreciated. :)
---------------
Need a helping hand for your next big idea? Mail me at :
sohail.dangol130@gmail.com