Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Sohail Dangol ☮☮

Profile page | Daily UI 006

Sohail Dangol ☮☮
Sohail Dangol ☮☮
  • Save
Profile page | Daily UI 006 daily ui ui figma design profile design profile ui social app 006 dailyui ui challenge dailyui 006 minimal uiux design dark ui dark theme profile page mobile ui
Download color palette

Hi peeps!! It's been the 6th day of the #dailyuichallenge and here is my rendition of a profile page design. I've also created a light theme UI for this design, so if you are interested, do check it out in my Instagram page. 😃

Also, your feedbacks in the comments section would be really appreciated. :)

---------------

Need a helping hand for your next big idea? Mail me at :
sohail.dangol130@gmail.com

Sohail Dangol ☮☮
Sohail Dangol ☮☮

More by Sohail Dangol ☮☮

View profile
    • Like