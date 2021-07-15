Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mehdi Hasan Sakib

Zuper Mart Logo

Mehdi Hasan Sakib
Mehdi Hasan Sakib
  • Save
Zuper Mart Logo style white black glamour clothing logo store logo shop logo modern lettermark wordmark logo design serif clothing fashion
Download color palette

Clothing Brand.

If you want similar logo contact: hsakib29@gmail.com
Press "L" to show some love.
See the full project in detailed view here on Behance:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/123516083/Zuper-Mart-Logo

Mehdi Hasan Sakib
Mehdi Hasan Sakib

More by Mehdi Hasan Sakib

View profile
    • Like