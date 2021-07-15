Web Dashboard Design for vehicle dashcam

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Hi people,
This is a web dashboard design for a vehicle Dashcam app
What is your opinion?
Next, i would be exploring a petrol station dashboard design.
---------
Do you have a project you’d like to collaborate on?
Email: amupitanbamikale@gmail.com
Press the Like button show some like👍 and share your thoughts
Have a nice day!