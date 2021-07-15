Spikey Sanju
THISUX - Design Agency

E-Book App - UI/UX

Spikey Sanju
THISUX - Design Agency
Spikey Sanju for THISUX - Design Agency
Hire Us
  • Save
E-Book App - UI/UX thisux spikeysanju component uxdesign mobile ui reader app ebook layout ebooks book store shop books application clean minimal bookstore books comic app ebook app ebook design books app app
E-Book App - UI/UX thisux spikeysanju component uxdesign mobile ui reader app ebook layout ebooks book store shop books application clean minimal bookstore books comic app ebook app ebook design books app app
E-Book App - UI/UX thisux spikeysanju component uxdesign mobile ui reader app ebook layout ebooks book store shop books application clean minimal bookstore books comic app ebook app ebook design books app app
E-Book App - UI/UX thisux spikeysanju component uxdesign mobile ui reader app ebook layout ebooks book store shop books application clean minimal bookstore books comic app ebook app ebook design books app app
Download color palette
  1. BOOKIE APP SHOT - 4.png
  2. BOOKIE APP SHOT - 1.png
  3. BOOKIE APP SHOT - 2.png
  4. BOOKIE APP SHOT - 3.png

In @thisux I've been working on this Open source Ebook-App from design to development 🥳

Have any feedback?
Hit "L" if you like it 😍

Does this look awesome to you?
Got an App/Website Idea? Let's connect ; )

DM us 👇
spikeysanju@thisux.in

Checkout our portfolio

Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | LinkedIn | GitHub

Thanks for stopping by. 
Have amazing day folks :)

BOOKIE APP SHOT - 4.png
6 MB
Download
BOOKIE APP SHOT - 2.png
4 MB
Download
BOOKIE APP SHOT - 3.png
3 MB
Download
BOOKIE APP SHOT - 1.png
4 MB
Download
THISUX - Design Agency
THISUX - Design Agency
All in one agency with incredible design & development cycle
Hire Us

More by THISUX - Design Agency

View profile
    • Like