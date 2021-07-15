Thamarai selvan

Find Donor App Case Study

This App designed for blood donors and recipients.
When they are in the situation of seeking blood for
their family and friends so you can find donors in a
short span.
Click the link for full details: https://www.behance.net/gallery/104239145/Find-Donor-App-UXUI-Case-Study

