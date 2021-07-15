Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Aleeoe

DailyUI - App Icon

Aleeoe
Aleeoe
  • Save
DailyUI - App Icon branding logo icon clean app dailyui ui
Download color palette

Hi there!

It's day 5 of my DailyUI challenge - design an app icon.

The image uses Photo by Shoeib Abolhassani on Unsplash.
Many thanks to this very expressive piece of work.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 15, 2021
Aleeoe
Aleeoe

More by Aleeoe

View profile
    • Like