It's That Summer Feeling

It's That Summer Feeling celebration joy happy summer vector flat colour procreate illustration
The weather this summer is not playing ball. Hopefully we'll all be feeling like this soon when the sun comes out...!

This is more realistic than I usually draw - it was fun to try something different.

Posted on Jul 15, 2021
