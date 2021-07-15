Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Oleh Idolov

NINJA

Oleh Idolov
Oleh Idolov
  • Save
NINJA logodesign minimal symbol mark typography wordmark ftid refunds fight martial ninja per cent muzli startup identity logo branding
Download color palette

An approved logo design concept for NINJA — Refunds & FTID service.

B4ec9c6136c8cce05fdd567b93d5877b
Rebound of
NINJA
By Oleh Idolov
Oleh Idolov
Oleh Idolov

More by Oleh Idolov

View profile
    • Like