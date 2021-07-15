Hailemichael Adefrs

#GreenLegacy

#GreenLegacy, for a greener and cleaner Ethiopia, is a national go green campaign, endeavoring to raise the public’s awareness about Ethiopia’s frightening environmental degradation and, educate society on the importance of adapting green behavior

Posted on Jul 15, 2021
