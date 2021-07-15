Claire Pettifor

Odd one out

Claire Pettifor
Odd one out avatar people diversity vector flat colour linework procreate illustration
I love this colour palette. I want to be more free and experimental in the way I use colour so I set myself a challenge to see how I could use these colours to represent a diverse group of people. What do you think?

It was only after I finished this that I realised I missed an opportunity - the bear should've been an elephant! Don't mention the elephant in the room ;)

Posted on Jul 15, 2021
