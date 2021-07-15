Odd one out

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I love this colour palette. I want to be more free and experimental in the way I use colour so I set myself a challenge to see how I could use these colours to represent a diverse group of people. What do you think?
It was only after I finished this that I realised I missed an opportunity - the bear should've been an elephant! Don't mention the elephant in the room ;)