Procurement Portal

Electronic Government Procurement (eGP) refers to the use of digital technologies to enable a more efficient and transparent exchange of information, and interactions and transactions between government and the business community in the procurement of goods, services and works. E-GP automates and streamlines the end-to-end public procurement process from the preparation and publication of annual procurement plans, managing the various tendering activities, and administration of contracts.