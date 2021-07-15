Hailemichael Adefrs

Procurement Portal

Procurement Portal ui
Electronic Government Procurement (eGP) refers to the use of digital technologies to enable a more efficient and transparent exchange of information, and interactions and transactions between government and the business community in the procurement of goods, services and works. E-GP automates and streamlines the end-to-end public procurement process from the preparation and publication of annual procurement plans, managing the various tendering activities, and administration of contracts.

Posted on Jul 15, 2021
