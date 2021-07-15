🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
DOWNLOAD FROM CreativeMarket!
DOWNLOAD FROM Etsy!
HEAVEN GATE Funeral Program Template | printable funeral program | Obituary template | MS Word and Photoshop template - Instant Download
Product Information -----►►
+ Pages: Four pages
+ Size: 11x8.5 In
+ Resolution: 300 dpi
+ Color mode: CMYK
+ Bleed: 0.25 in
+ Microsoft Word & Adobe Photoshop Document.
+ Working file: Photoshop CS4-CC & MS Word 2007-2016.
Thank you!