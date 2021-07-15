Software Development Landing Page

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
I designed this Software Development Services landing page with the sole purpose of converting website visitors to customers.
If you like this logo and website design—painstakingly crafted by yours truly—please leave a reaction, and share. If you didn't like it, please tell me in the comments why you're having a bad day. Just kidding; your feedback and thoughts are appreciated.😁
I'm currently accepting projects, so if you're building something interesting, you can reach me at zucche.ajalam@gmail.com