Software Development Landing Page

I designed this Software Development Services landing page with the sole purpose of converting website visitors to customers.

If you like this logo and website design—painstakingly crafted by yours truly—please leave a reaction, and share. If you didn't like it, please tell me in the comments why you're having a bad day. Just kidding; your feedback and thoughts are appreciated.😁

I'm currently accepting projects, so if you're building something interesting, you can reach me at zucche.ajalam@gmail.com