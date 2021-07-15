Mluleki Manyase

The one who sings live

The one who sings live motion design 2d illustration illus motion graphics animation
A styleframe from a video competion I won hosted by one of my favorite South African artist Zolani Mahola
https://www.instagram.com/p/B_PA-S8HIBM/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Posted on Jul 15, 2021
