Tom Pieñczak ™

Editorial illustration about Palestine and Israel problems

Tom Pieñczak ™
Tom Pieñczak ™
  • Save
Editorial illustration about Palestine and Israel problems grain palestinian bold line ligne claire flat illustration magazine illustration editorial editorial illustration illustration jew folks flat vector matches war problem conflict israel palestine
Download color palette

Sneak peek of the upcoming editorial illustration about difficult problem 🇵🇸 & 🇮🇱

Tom Pieñczak ™
Tom Pieñczak ™

More by Tom Pieñczak ™

View profile
    • Like