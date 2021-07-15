Oguz Dogan

BiLira | Landing Page Design

We Are Building The Future of Finance!
As BiLira, a stablecoin provider pegged to the Turkish Lira, we aim to democratize finance, make it accessible to everyone and create a decentralized, free and transparent world. We have taken it upon ourselves to prepare the Turkish people and Turkey for the coming financial revolution and to create equal opportunity for everyone.
Developed with Webflow 💙

Posted on Jul 15, 2021
