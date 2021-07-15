E-Commerce Overhaul for Product Brand

⌚It's time to present you shots of some of our longest-term clients, with whom we continue to work alongside, and now — the WoodWatch brand.

🙌🏻We have been working with WoodWatch since May 2020 and our company established close collaboration with the client, have improved the performance and customer experience on their e-commerce website, upgraded, redesigned their platform, and redesigned their UI / UX.

😉Thus, all sections of the site that affect conversion rates were redesigned: the home page, catalog, checkout flow, and other pages of the online store.

