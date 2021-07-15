E-Commerce Overhaul for Product Brand

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
⌚It's time to present you shots of some of our longest-term clients, with whom we continue to work alongside, and now — the WoodWatch brand.
🙌🏻We have been working with WoodWatch since May 2020 and our company established close collaboration with the client, have improved the performance and customer experience on their e-commerce website, upgraded, redesigned their platform, and redesigned their UI / UX.
😉Thus, all sections of the site that affect conversion rates were redesigned: the home page, catalog, checkout flow, and other pages of the online store.
👀Make sure to subscribe to our social media:
Instagram | Behance | LinkedIn | Facebook
📮We’re available for new projects! Drop us a line at hello@equal.design