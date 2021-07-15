Bitcoin Lessons — E-learing App Onboarding

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Hi Dribbblers! 🤗
This onboarding shot belongs to Bitcoin Lessons, an e-learning app we designed from the ground up to help entrepreneur Gareth Stephens to overcome the Bitcoin miseducation challenge.
(Fact: Did you know that even 10 years after Bitcoin launched, what it is and how it works is still a bit of a mystery to the average person 🤯!?)
We wanted to assist people in understanding Bitcoin. To do so, we provided a user-friendly and engaging experience for mobile e-learning, with bright colors and a fun mascot called Bitbunny that accompanies the users through their learning process.
If you want to know more about our design approach take a look at the Bitcoin Lessons case study on our blog.
