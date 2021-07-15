Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Romain Bourdieux
Sorare

Sorare - Player Page - Mobile - Exploration

Romain Bourdieux
Sorare
Romain Bourdieux for Sorare
barcelona product design app soccer sport foot football team fantasy game gaming design system interface lionel messi play ux ui
Hello👋 
Today a small preview of the player page.

Btw, we have a lot of positions open (product designer, graphic designer, full stack developer, etc.) Come help us create the best football experience in the world ⚽️🔥
Open positions here: https://lnkd.in/e5Y-x_Y

Sorare
Sorare
The global fantasy football

