All-Star Website – Burger Menu Animation

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi Dribblers!
Have a look at our recent project with outstanding animations - a corporative website for All Star recruitment agency helping employees to find the best vacancies on the market and HR to hire top talents.
Simple yet sophisticated design, smooth and unique animations will definitely attract your attention!
L for Like
📮 We’re available for new projects! Drop us a line at info@theroom.boutique
-
Visit our website | Instagram | Facebook | Medium | LinkedIn | Pinterest | Twitter