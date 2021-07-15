Matthias Vancoillie

📄 FileTransit

Matthias Vancoillie
Matthias Vancoillie
  • Save
📄 FileTransit orange logo exploration logo mark design logo design documents mail cloud file transfer document file design brand identity brand identity design icon monogram brand branding logo
Download color palette

FileTransit, Logo-concept in response of BreakfastBrief 24.

Breakfast Brief 024: Design a logo for FileTransit, a new compression and sharing tool for large files.

Matthias Vancoillie
Matthias Vancoillie

More by Matthias Vancoillie

View profile
    • Like