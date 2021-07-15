Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
On yer bike

On yer bike family amsterdam bicycle vector flat colour linework procreate illustration
I moved to Amsterdam from London last year. As someone who never learned to ride a bike as a kid (and sees cycling as a huuuuge challenge!), it's amazing to see how comfortable everyone is on their bikes - no helmets, and kids standing on the back looking as natural as if they were walking. Gimme a couple of years and that'll be me...!

Posted on Jul 15, 2021
