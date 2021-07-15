Kary Sheykina

Logo for Eco-cosmetic brand

Logo for Eco-cosmetic brand flat illustration vector graphic design branding logo
I wanted to create something that reflects the personality traits of a girl who creates cosmetics and
talks about ecology on his social networks
The logo is light and very distinctive.
Posted on Jul 15, 2021
