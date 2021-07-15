Dharidwan

Diary App UI Design

Dharidwan
Dharidwan
  • Save
Diary App UI Design relax calm diaheal healing simple design ui minimalist movile applicattion design mobile app design uiux design uiux diary app ui design diary app design
Download color palette

In this case, i use faded color because it look calm and make user relax. And i purposely use font handwritten cause it's diary app, so i want to make the vibes likes write in book

Dharidwan
Dharidwan

More by Dharidwan

View profile
    • Like