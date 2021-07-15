Claire Pettifor

Working From Home

Claire Pettifor
Claire Pettifor
  • Save
Working From Home vector minimal flat colour linework procreate illustration
Download color palette

Working from home means I can adjust my working hours to suit when and where I do my best work.

This is part of a series about the benefits of working from home. I started working from home about a year before Covid 19 had us all doing the same... and I loved how it helped me balance my work and family life.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 15, 2021
Claire Pettifor
Claire Pettifor

More by Claire Pettifor

View profile
    • Like