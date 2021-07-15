Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Khonok Lee
ProtoPie

Travel App

Khonok Lee
ProtoPie
Khonok Lee for ProtoPie
Don't you miss when we plan to travel freely? Reminding past times, we made a prototype of a travel app using ProtoPie. You can experience the process of booking short trips nearby and previewing the route plan in a more visualized way.

ProtoPie
ProtoPie

