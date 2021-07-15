Saurabh Yadav

Another Concept for Loop Chat
Concept: Chat symbol + Punctuation mark + Hands (defines chat and hands symbols in a loop)

Hello dribblers!
Please tell me what you think about it, feel free🤗 to share your thoughts through comments.
For any project,
𝐂𝐎𝐍𝐓𝐀𝐂𝐓 𝐌𝐄: saurabone@gmail.com

