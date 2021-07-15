Kanban Board | Board View | Tasks | Web App | Dashboard

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Here's an update from my earlier Kanban shot I added. I've refined the layout to make the navigation hierarchy clearer, and to accentuate the differences between columns to ensure the user is clear which items belong to what column.
Looking for a UI/UX Designer to bring your next project to life? Let's chat. hello@nathanallsopp.com