DAY 47

Gadgets are changing fast, especially in the last couple of decades. But art has always been art. So perhaps we should thank social networks the most.

Don’t let tools limit your art. Create and share. Gadgets will follow.

💜

Mark Rise

p.s.

Inspired by great artists, I decided to start with the Daily Art project. If we want to live our dream, we need to work on it daily. This is my dream, to enjoy art. Every single day.

Find out more here: www.markrise.art

Clean Vector Character Design Illustration in Adobe Illustrator