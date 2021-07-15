Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mark Rise

Clean Vector Character Design Illustration in Adobe Illustrator

Mark Rise
Mark Rise
Hire Me
  • Save
Clean Vector Character Design Illustration in Adobe Illustrator simple vector cartoon flat design illustration flat design character
Download color palette

DAY 47

Gadgets are changing fast, especially in the last couple of decades. But art has always been art. So perhaps we should thank social networks the most.

Don’t let tools limit your art. Create and share. Gadgets will follow.

💜
Mark Rise

p.s.
Inspired by great artists, I decided to start with the Daily Art project. If we want to live our dream, we need to work on it daily. This is my dream, to enjoy art. Every single day.

Find out more here: www.markrise.art

Clean Vector Character Design Illustration in Adobe Illustrator

View all tags
Posted on Jul 15, 2021
Mark Rise
Mark Rise
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Mark Rise

View profile
    • Like