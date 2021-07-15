🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
DAY 47
Gadgets are changing fast, especially in the last couple of decades. But art has always been art. So perhaps we should thank social networks the most.
Don’t let tools limit your art. Create and share. Gadgets will follow.
💜
Mark Rise
p.s.
Inspired by great artists, I decided to start with the Daily Art project. If we want to live our dream, we need to work on it daily. This is my dream, to enjoy art. Every single day.
Find out more here: www.markrise.art
Clean Vector Character Design Illustration in Adobe Illustrator