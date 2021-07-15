艾伦

Homestay accommodation app

艾伦
艾伦
  • Save
Homestay accommodation app graphic design animation branding logo illustration app ux ui design colorful 视觉艺术 typography
Download color palette

Hello friends!

Had fun playing with the layout following the style
I'm exploring on recently.

How do you like it? Eager to hear your thoughts and comments :)

Cheers!

Press "L" to appreciate it.

艾伦
艾伦

More by 艾伦

View profile
    • Like