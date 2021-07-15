Covid Vaccination Scheduler App

Here is a concept for a vaccination scheduler app which allows the user to schedule an appointment for Covid Vaccination from the nearest hospital, at his convenience.

He can also select from the available dates and time slots which makes it really useful for the user, The app will also notify the user when the vaccination date nears, so that he won't forget it.

Press "L" or "F" if you like my work❤️.

Also feel free to leave your feedback. It really means a lot to me :)

Feel free to check out my

Instagram | Behance Portfolio | Personal website |

If you have any queries, drop me a mail at : kailashsr38@gmail.com

Thank you!