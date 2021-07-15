Kailash Saravanan
CNIT

Covid Vaccination Scheduler App

Kailash Saravanan
CNIT
Kailash Saravanan for CNIT
Hire Us
  • Save
Covid Vaccination Scheduler App cleanui modern trend animation vaccination covid app vaccine app covid dailyui ui designer designer 3d ux ui minimalism graphic minimalist graphic design design minimal
Covid Vaccination Scheduler App cleanui modern trend animation vaccination covid app vaccine app covid dailyui ui designer designer 3d ux ui minimalism graphic minimalist graphic design design minimal
Covid Vaccination Scheduler App cleanui modern trend animation vaccination covid app vaccine app covid dailyui ui designer designer 3d ux ui minimalism graphic minimalist graphic design design minimal
Covid Vaccination Scheduler App cleanui modern trend animation vaccination covid app vaccine app covid dailyui ui designer designer 3d ux ui minimalism graphic minimalist graphic design design minimal
Covid Vaccination Scheduler App cleanui modern trend animation vaccination covid app vaccine app covid dailyui ui designer designer 3d ux ui minimalism graphic minimalist graphic design design minimal
Download color palette
  1. Dribbble shot HD - 24.png
  2. Dribbble shot HD - 25.png
  3. Dribbble shot HD - 23.png
  4. Dribbble shot HD - 26.png
  5. Frame 207.png

Here is a concept for a vaccination scheduler app which allows the user to schedule an appointment for Covid Vaccination from the nearest hospital, at his convenience.

He can also select from the available dates and time slots which makes it really useful for the user, The app will also notify the user when the vaccination date nears, so that he won't forget it.

Press "L" or "F" if you like my work❤️.
Also feel free to leave your feedback. It really means a lot to me :)

Feel free to check out my
Instagram | Behance Portfolio | Personal website |

If you have any queries, drop me a mail at : kailashsr38@gmail.com

Thank you!

CNIT
CNIT
Hire Us

More by CNIT

View profile
    • Like