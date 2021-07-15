Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Character Design: Monching

Character Design: Monching happy drawing vector illustration rainy day rainy rain yellow kid children child monching character design character childrens storybook storybook story
This was an illustration of a character design of Monching for a children's storybook entitled "Monching and the Rainy Day" which was written by Rosary Jane Villanueva.

