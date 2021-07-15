Ception's new animation 🏗️

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
👋🏼Say Hello to the new animations we created for the "Constructions & Mining" page for Ception's website. "MineCept" is an innovative AI solution for mobile heavy machinery 🏗️
check out the case study in our website 😜
