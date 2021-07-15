Daily UI #002 - Credit Card Checkout

The Brief

"Design a credit card checkout form or page. Don’t forget the important elements such as the numbers, dates, security numbers, etc."

For this challenge my focus was to design the credit card form with the intention that it could sit as part of a checkout page including basket contents, shipping details etc. Or so that it could work as a modal that would appear upon clicking 'Buy Now'

I started by creating a small colour palette but found that as I was introducing the colours into my wireframe, the more colours I used, the more visually confusing it became. So instead I opted to just use 2 shades of blue, and white, and use different border thicknesses and font sizes to establish hierarchy

Something I picked up recently is that if a font size is smaller, it can benefit from reduced letter spacing, whereas larger font sizes can benefit from increased letter spacing. In this case, the field content is 16px with 0% letter spacing, whilst the field labels are 12px with -4% letter spacing. Similarly, using heavier font weights on smaller font sizes can help them still have some authority next to larger, lighter font sizes (although in this case I didn’t use this trick)

Something I realised whilst looking for inspiration, if the Name on Card field input auto capitalises, it’ll make the content look the same as the users credit card, even if they type in lowercase. Credit Cards often (maybe always?) display the name in all caps, so if this checkout form also display it in all caps, it makes it easier for the user to scan over the form to check that their details have been entered correctly, before submitting the form

Including the basket value in the Pay button can be useful for the user if this form is displayed by itself, without the basket contents or value on display at the same time. If they don’t recognise the value, it might prompt them to return to the basket to make sure they didn’t accidentally add a product twice or something. This may however also alert them to the fact that they forgot to enter a discount code, so it may not always be beneficial to include the price here.

I think it works best in a Buy Now scenario, rather than checking out a basket with lots of items in as it’s more likely I’ll remember the price of one or two items compared to 50. Additionally, it may work best if the value is low as a CTA of 'PAY £2547.00' could be quite a scary hurdle to get over and may cause the user to abandon the checkout. Whether to use this or not would depend a lot on the context of the store and would require A/B to see what impact it has on successful checkouts

And the final thing to mention that I also noticed whilst looking for inspiration is the difference between Checkout and Check out.

Checkout is the noun and describes the location (whether that’s a webpage or in a physical store) - "I’m at the checkout" or "Click here to go to checkout"

Check out is a verb (to check out) - "I’m about to check out" or "Are you ready to check out?"

The same principle applies for Signup / Sign up and Login / Log in