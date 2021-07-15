OneDrees App | Clothes 👔

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hello to all friends 👋🏻😉
Today I have designed an app with the theme of selling clothes that I hope you like, which includes several pages, of which 2 pages have been uploaded on this page.
To view the full design, you can follow my Instagram page.
Thank's ❤️🤘
📷 Photo : mohamadkhosravi7 - amiiru1