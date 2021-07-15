UXHunt

Stock Portfolio Application

Stock Portfolio Application
Here's our exploratory design for a digital currency trading platform. We tried to keep it as organic as possible, with a clean, almost sterile aesthetic. The UI beautification was kept to a minimum and we focused on the usability and navigation in this screen.

Posted on Jul 15, 2021
