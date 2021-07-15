Stock Portfolio Application

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Here's our exploratory design for a digital currency trading platform. We tried to keep it as organic as possible, with a clean, almost sterile aesthetic. The UI beautification was kept to a minimum and we focused on the usability and navigation in this screen.
How do you like it? Leave your thoughts on this design!