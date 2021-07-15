An Instagram post on web design trends (2020)

I used Adobe Photoshop to create this post. It's original size is 1080x1080px. Web designing is a very vast field and keep updating. So, I decided to create a snap shot kind of image to show the new trends. I enjoyed while creating it. In the same way, one can enjoy learning web designing and development if he/she has picked up a right course. Check this course if you are interested in learning: https://www.admecindia.co.in/course/most-advanced-web-design-development-master-plus-course/