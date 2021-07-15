Monstruction - Property Shop Landing Page

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi Dribbblers 🏀,
Today I want to share my exploration about Monstruction Landing Page. This landing page is description Monstruction information and show their popular product. On this page you can buy and select color for our product on product section.
—
❤️ Press L if you enjoy this project! We will appreciate any kind of feedback!