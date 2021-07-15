Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Anle Mobile Banking UI Kit

Anle Mobile Banking UI Kit ui finance finance management trending design popular design dribbble best shot modern design firstshot wallet ui banking app banking product design interface ui kit design uiuxdesign ui design app design
Anle is a modern mobile banking app UI kit design, this app helps the user to manage their finance and bills in one place.

What will you get?
- 41+ Screens
- Vector-Based

Compatibility
- Figma
- Sketch
- Adobe XD

100% vector editable and scalable. Easy to change the color. Each element is organized, named & very easy to use.

Puechase From Here 👇
Uplabs | Gumroad

