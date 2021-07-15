Anle Mobile Banking UI Kit

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Anle is a modern mobile banking app UI kit design, this app helps the user to manage their finance and bills in one place.
What will you get?
- 41+ Screens
- Vector-Based
Compatibility
- Figma
- Sketch
- Adobe XD
100% vector editable and scalable. Easy to change the color. Each element is organized, named & very easy to use.
Puechase From Here 👇
Uplabs | Gumroad