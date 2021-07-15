Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Lorenzo Mercanti

Tile 27/35 - Queen of Diamonds

Lorenzo Mercanti
Lorenzo Mercanti
  • Save
Tile 27/35 - Queen of Diamonds colorful tiles art card game diamonds queen playing cards graphic design design illustration
Download color palette

“Tiles” was a project born as a deeper enjoyment of art.
Recreating artworks or a certain peculiarity of an artist has been a way of establishing a stronger connection with something I love, and giving it a special place in my head.

Lorenzo Mercanti
Lorenzo Mercanti

More by Lorenzo Mercanti

View profile
    • Like