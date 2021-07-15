Shubh Dubey

Headspace Character 3D

Headspace Character 3D headspace character 3d blender
I recently started learning Blender and decided to turn this headspace character into 3D. These characters are very simple and cute and it was a good pick to get started with a new tool.

Posted on Jul 15, 2021
