Daily Sport Challenges App Animation

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Dear friends! Today we want to share with you our new animation of unusual design for the Daily Sport Challenges App. The 3D character is a specialty of this concept.
What to you think about such approach?
Don't Forget to press "L" to show your love.
Also, remember to check out our team profile to see other exciting projects.
Why are you reporting this shot?
Please visit our Help Center for instructions on reporting Trademark or Copyright violations.