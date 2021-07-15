Seafood Store and Cafe in Ekaterinburg

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Good to see you in Regata Seafood Store and Cafe, located in Ekaterinburg. I've designed interior and visualisations for this project.
You can find out more from behance: behance.net/gallery/91912327/Regata-Seafood-Store
Or chek out my instagram @eiiaarch