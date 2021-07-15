Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Pixsellz

Create Event Form (Dark & Light)

Pixsellz
Pixsellz
  • Save
Create Event Form (Dark & Light) forms input form figma prototyping wireframe ux ui uikit meeting meet schedule event
Create Event Form (Dark & Light) forms input form figma prototyping wireframe ux ui uikit meeting meet schedule event
Create Event Form (Dark & Light) forms input form figma prototyping wireframe ux ui uikit meeting meet schedule event
Create Event Form (Dark & Light) forms input form figma prototyping wireframe ux ui uikit meeting meet schedule event
Download color palette
  1. 16.png
  2. 14.png
  3. 17.png
  4. 15.png

Figma Design System contains all the necessary elements to create interfaces of any complexity. Now you don't have to create every element from scratch. When creating this set we included all the latest Figma features. With this kit we promise you your workflow will speed up several X’s!

Learn more

---
Design Goods for Sketch & Figma
Unlock access to carefully crafted goods for designing interfaces.
Learn more

View all tags
Posted on Jul 15, 2021
Pixsellz
Pixsellz
Design Goods for Sketch & Figma

More by Pixsellz

View profile
    • Like