Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Faiz Muhammad Hermawan

E-Grocier UI Design

Faiz Muhammad Hermawan
Faiz Muhammad Hermawan
  • Save
E-Grocier UI Design branding ecommerce grocier product design interface figma application mobile simple modern splashscreen user interface mobile design design ui ux ui uiux ui design uidesign
Download color palette

So this is a simple style splash screen with lots of whitespace, which seems more modern and makes it easier for users to understand what a splash screen is.

Faiz Muhammad Hermawan
Faiz Muhammad Hermawan

More by Faiz Muhammad Hermawan

View profile
    • Like