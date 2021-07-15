Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Akash Roy

Minimal Business Flyer Design Template

Akash Roy
Akash Roy
  • Save
Minimal Business Flyer Design Template design flyer typography branding graphic design
Download color palette

FEATURES
▣ Adobe Illustrator CC
▣ Editable
▣ High Quality
▣ Variation of color
▣ Free Front
▣ Letter Size (0.25 Inch Bleed)
▣ Ready For Print

Are you looking for your design, please knock me.
Email: akashroy5022@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Jul 15, 2021
Akash Roy
Akash Roy

More by Akash Roy

View profile
    • Like