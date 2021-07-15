Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
MEDAL Concepts

MEDAL Concepts athlete fitness apparel fashion shoe sport bold letter m monogram black white logo design price medal
Hi guys! Last week I had so much fun with a new project - I'll definately share the end result as soon as I can! In the meantime.. here are some concepts I made.

I tried making several M icons with a hidden Medal

