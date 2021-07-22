Finance Management Characters Illustration: Discussion

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
We are continuing our financial management characters series. The first shot of this set we published here.
This illustration is showing a process of discussing a work statement or, alternatively, the final agreement between the team manager and clients. Business characters in this illustration are charming and realistic. The situation is illustrated in a lifelike way, without any posed emotions or overpowering characters.
Use this vector illustration for your website, landing page, app, or any platform where you need to show your business processes.
