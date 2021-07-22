Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Finance Management Characters Illustration: Discussion

Finance Management Characters Illustration: Discussion illustration art character characters business characters manager team discussing processes business work management finance discussion contracting illustrator vector shakuro art design illustration
We are continuing our financial management characters series. The first shot of this set we published here.
This illustration is showing a process of discussing a work statement or, alternatively, the final agreement between the team manager and clients. Business characters in this illustration are charming and realistic. The situation is illustrated in a lifelike way, without any posed emotions or overpowering characters.
Use this vector illustration for your website, landing page, app, or any platform where you need to show your business processes.
